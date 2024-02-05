Chainlink (LINK) Price Goes Parabolic as Whales Accumulate Aggressively

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant surge in the Chainlink (LINK) price today as whales and institutions aggressively accumulated substantial amounts of the token. Spot On Chain reports indicate a series of massive transactions on Binance, suggesting a deliberate effort by a single entity or institution to accumulate LINK.

A staggering 227,350 LINK, valued at $4.12 million and averaging $18.1 per LINK, was withdrawn from Binance across eight fresh wallets. Notably, these wallets exclusively contained LINK tokens, hinting at a focused strategy to accumulate this particular cryptocurrency.

Are institutions accumulating $LINK?



In the past 3 hours, 8 fresh wallets (likely one individual/institution) have jointly withdrawn 227,350 $LINK ($4.12M) at ~$18.1.



Notably, most of these tokens were withdrawn from CEX before the price abruptly jumped by ~4.1% just now.



Will… pic.twitter.com/jVYL0nXw5N — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) February 5, 2024

What adds intrigue to this situation is the timing of the withdrawals. Most of the LINK tokens were pulled from the exchange just before the price experienced a sudden 7% jump. Starting the day at $18.15 per token, LINK soared to an impressive $19.42 per token, marking a 35% increase over the past week and setting a bullish tone for today's (Monday) trading session.

LINK aims for top 10

Chainlink, already a heavyweight on the cryptocurrency market with a market value estimated in the billions, witnessed a remarkable addition of $3.5 billion in just one week. The aggressive accumulation by whales and institutions appears to have fueled this parabolic rise in the LINK price.

Chainlink's Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

The strategic move to withdraw substantial amounts of LINK just before the price surge raises questions about the anticipatory skills of these entities and their potential influence on the market. The crypto community is eagerly watching to see how this aggressive accumulation by whales will impact Chainlink's trajectory in the near future.