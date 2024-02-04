LINK Price Analysis for February 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most coins are falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

LINK chart by CoinStats

LINK/USD

Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, the price of LINK has risen by 1.36% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of LINK is looking bullish as it is above the local level of $17.98. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $18.60-$18.80 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens above $18.14, the upward move can lead to a test of the $19.50 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bullish. The rate of LINK has accumulated enough energy for a continued move.

If the bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of $20 soon.

LINK is trading at $18.246 at press time.