Original U.Today article

LINK Price Analysis for February 4

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can growth of Chainlink (LINK) continue next week?
Sun, 4/02/2024 - 15:46
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The rates of most coins are falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

LINK chart by CoinStats

LINK/USD

Unlike most of the other cryptocurrencies, the price of LINK has risen by 1.36% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of LINK is looking bullish as it is above the local level of $17.98. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $18.60-$18.80 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens above $18.14, the upward move can lead to a test of the $19.50 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bullish. The rate of LINK has accumulated enough energy for a continued move.

If the bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of $20 soon.

LINK is trading at $18.246 at press time.

#Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions
About the author
article image
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

