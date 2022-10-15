Chainlink Down by 5% as Altcoins Collectively See Massive Decline

Sat, 10/15/2022 - 03:55
article image
Wahid Pessarlay
Chainlink imitates the broader altcoin market and dips 5% into the weekend
Chainlink Down by 5% as Altcoins Collectively See Massive Decline
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Chainlink (LINK) has recorded a 5% drop in price, bringing the altcoin’s 7-days consecutive losses to 10%, at the time of writing. 

Analysis from Santiment also notes that, interestingly, traders were still paying attention to the asset before the dip. 

“Three social dominance spikes appeared for LINK, indicating traders were making moves. The latest occurred just as the price began rising again.” Santiment explained in a tweet.

The downswing in the assets’ price has caused it to fall even further away from its October high of $7.92. 

Broader altcoin market continues in a bloodbath 

In August, CoinMarketCap also showed that Link was towering $9, causing analysts to speculate a possible $10 price break. However, Link continued to sustain a continuous decline in trading volume, leading it to its current levels. 

Similarly, other leading altcoins have seen a notable drop in price since the start of this week and had closed off the week in losses. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are two of the highest losers, according to CoinMarketCap, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have only sustained mild daily losses.

#Chainlink (LINK) News #LINK #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Wahid Pessarlay

Wahid is an experienced writer, interested in everything decentralized since 2019.

Before joining U.Today, he wrote for some of the top DeFi and CeFi outlets, bringing in millions of views and educating readers with his knowledge of the industry.

related image Bankrupt Crypto Lender Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors
10/15/2022 - 01:43
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image BTC Whales Create Genius Plan to Curb Losses, Analyst Says
10/15/2022 - 00:18
BTC Whales Create Genius Plan to Curb Losses, Analyst Says
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Cardano (ADA) Successfully Bounces from Critical Level: Crypto Market Review, October 14
10/14/2022 - 23:50
Cardano (ADA) Successfully Bounces from Critical Level: Crypto Market Review, October 14
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan