Advertisement
AD

CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
CFTC Chair Russ Behnam confirms on CNBC that many crypto tokens are commodities
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:03
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a statement during a CNBC interview, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Russ Behnam acknowledged that "under existing law, many of the tokens constitute commodities." 

Advertisement

This direct declaration provides much-needed clarity on the regulatory status of cryptocurrencies in the U.S. 

Figuring out regulations 

Behnam delved into the regulatory intricacies facing the crypto industry, stressing the urgent need for legislative action. 

"I think members in Congress are trying to figure out the landscape," he remarked.  

Related
SEC Boss Suggests Ethereum (ETH) Might Be Security Once Again

The regulator acknowledged the challenge of fitting new digital assets into traditional regulatory models. 

Behnam emphasized the CFTC's commitment to market stabilization during the interview.

Cracking down on bad actors  

The CFTC boss also touched upon the high-profile Binance settlement and the ouster of its CEO. 

“We work together and we feel like we got the bad actor here," referring to actions taken against Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao.

During the interview, Behnam also predicted that CZ would have to serve some prison time.  

"We have over $4 billion in fines on the criminal and civil side...and he will be going to jail," he said.

#CFTC #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/12 16:17
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
2023/12/12 16:17
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
2023/12/12 16:17
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Mike Novogratz Admits Being Wrong About XRP, Key Reasons Why BTC Dropped Below $41,000, New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
CFTC Boss Recognizes Many Crypto Tokens as Commodities
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Ripple-Backed Flare (FLR) Launches New Airdrop: How to Get It
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Show all
Advertisement
AD