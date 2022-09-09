Celsius Accused of Misleading Investors by U.S. Regulators

Fri, 09/09/2022 - 19:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Celsius is under fresh regulatory scrutiny in the US following the firm's collapse
Celsius Accused of Misleading Investors by U.S. Regulators
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal, Vermont regulators believe that embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network misled investors about the state of its finances.

During his testimony, chief financial officer Chris Ferraro revealed that the company’s financial losses dated back all the way to 2020. While the summer market correction precipitated the fall of one of the leading cryptocurrency lenders, it is now clear that its troubles started way earlier.

At the same time, the company’s leadership, including CEO Alex Mashinsky, kept making upbeat statements about the lender’s financial health. Last year, Mashinsky claimed that the firm was profitable even though it was dealing with losses of “catastrophic” proportion at that time.  

Celsius wasn’t able to generate enough revenue to afford high yield rates which were a major draw for customers. In fact, the company had to use fresh investor funds in order to pay interest.

Related
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

The report says that this could potentially qualify as securities fraud.

As reported by U.Today, Celsius filed for bankruptcy in mid-July.    

Mashinsky confirmed that the company had a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet.

In early September, Celsius asked the court to resume withdrawals for some users. The company said that it was only the first step on its path to recovering customers’ money.

Celsius abruptly suspended withdrawals on June 12, which marked the company’s demise.

The failed crypto lender had roughly $12 billion worth of assets under management as of May.

#Celsius Network
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger on Ethereum Price: "Must Be Time to Pay Attention"
09/09/2022 - 20:56
Legendary Trader John Bollinger on Ethereum Price: "Must Be Time to Pay Attention"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers
09/09/2022 - 18:20
Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9
09/09/2022 - 15:59
BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk