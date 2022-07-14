Celsius Has $1.2 Billion Hole in Balance Sheet, CEO Reveals

Thu, 07/14/2022 - 20:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius recently filed for bankruptcy protection
Celsius Has $1.2 Billion Hole in Balance Sheet, CEO Reveals
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky has admitted that the company had a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet gap, according to the company’s bankruptcy documents.

It was previously rumored that the huge balance sheet hole was the reason why cryptocurrency exchange FTX passed on the deal to acquire Celsius.    

The beleaguered crypto lending firm has $4.3 billion worth of assets and $5.5 billion worth of liabilities.

Related
Uniswap’s Native Token Surges 17% on Robinhood Listing
The company invested a big chunk of its customers' funds into its own mining operation through a $750 million credit line.

Celsius also secured a $108 million loan from the FTX exchange that was collateralized by $403 million worth of assets.      

The filing also shows that the company raised only $600 million in funding in 2021 instead of $750 million.

As reported by U.Today, the company recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Uniswap’s Native Token Surges 17% on Robinhood Listing
07/14/2022 - 18:38
Uniswap’s Native Token Surges 17% on Robinhood Listing
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 14
07/14/2022 - 16:23
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's Who Controls Most of Bitcoin's Circulating Supply: Details
07/14/2022 - 15:57
Here's Who Controls Most of Bitcoin's Circulating Supply: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide