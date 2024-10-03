CARV Scores 10+ Strategic Partnerships in Q3, AI in Focus

Advertisement

CARV, the largest modular identity and data layer for GameFi- and AI-centric use cases, has completed its most prolific quarter to date, with over 10 strategic collaborations secured. From infrastructure heavyweights to gaming publishers, CARV's new partners help the project to accomplish new roadmap milestones.

CARV registers most active Q3, 2024, with 10+ partnerships scored

CARV, a one-stop modularity data layer for gaming and AI applications, shared the details of its Q3, 2024, achievements. The teams of CARV's three units - CARV Protocol, CARV Play and CARV Lab - entered into long-term cooperations with 10+ blockchain innovators.

Your identity, your data—fully in your control, powering the next era of gaming and AI.



CARV is turning this vision into reality, and it’s happening faster than you think.



Here's a quick rundown of our roadmap ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zjB3v25Z8i — CARV (@carv_official) September 30, 2024

The list of partners includes the likes of L2s and infrastructure majors Base, EigenLayer, Monad and Nuffle, innovative AI trailblazers Inferium AI, Gitcoin Passport, LayerZero, and gaming powerhouses Intella X and Telgather.

Besides that, CARV is now an official partner of XAI and Avail, two high-performance decentralized platforms with smart contracts.

CARV cofounder Victor Yu stresses the importance of the new collaborations for the strategic goals of CARV's mainnet in the long run:

With partnership announcements rolling out on a nearly weekly basis, we've made significant strides this quarter across our core business and won't be taking our foot off the gas.

CARV Protocol facilitates data exchange and value distribution across gaming and AI. This quarter saw expansions with Base and EigenLayer to improve security and cost-effectiveness, while integrations with Monad and Nuffle enhance scalability and data management. Additionally, collaborations with XAI provide decentralized governance models, while Avail’s data availability solutions further strengthen CARV’s infrastructure.

CARV Play, the AI-powered superapp, offers comprehensive gamer profiling, rich social interactions and intelligent game discovery. With 9.5 million registered users and 1.3 million daily active users, CARV Play is quickly becoming the go-to platform for gamers from all over the world.

CARV Labs $50 million accelerator gains traction

Rounding out the ecosystem is CARV Labs, the $50 million accelerator launched in September to incubate projects driving mass adoption of the data protocol. In addition to backing by HashKey Capital and Consensys, incubated projects will receive initial support from Intella X, the Web3 gaming platform from Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ.

This strategic partnership, which builds on Intella X's investment in CARV's verifier node sale last quarter, will onboard incubated projects into its Web3 crowdfunding platform, Alphastarter, providing crucial initial funding and support.

The accelerator's impact is already evident with BANANA, the idle game built on TON, attracting over 12 million users in its first 30 days upon launch. This rapid growth underscores CARV's commitment to supporting the TON ecosystem and Telegram's thriving crypto community.

Further cementing this direction, CARV's partnership with Telgather's innovative minigame platform aims to strengthen play-to-earn and social-to-earn environments on the chat platform.