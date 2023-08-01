Cardano's Project Catalyst Open to Public for Review: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano protocol is on a steady run as concerns its developmental efforts with Input Output Hong Kong, (IOHK), the start-up behind the blockchain calling for more direct involvement from the public. Taking to its official Twitter page, IOHK said it wants the community to help review its Project Catalyst experiment.

The first stage of the #ProjectCatalyst community review for level 0 and level 1 community reviewers will be coming to a close this Thursday, August 3rd, at 11am UTC.



In case you haven't already, make some time to provide feedback on the last few proposals you are reviewing.… pic.twitter.com/FoM9OeJ9yo — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 1, 2023

Project Catalyst is an initiative within the Cardano community that aims to drive community innovation by providing a framework to turn ideas into impactful real-world projects. With chunks of proposals released through this initiative, community members get to decide on key modalities across the board.

In its recent call, IOHK wants the public to make a level 1 review of recent projects before Aug. 3. The start-up also highlighted that level 2 reviews will begin on Aug. 10 and end on Aug. 17. Notably, reviews are also open for Project Catalyst's Fund 10; however, interested reviewers will need to re-register with a supported wallet by Aug. 18.

Recall that U.Today reported earlier that the Project Catalyst Fund 10 recorded new milestones recently, despite the criticism it has faced from some critics in the community. Overall, IOHK is giving these critics an opportunity to help fine tune the proposals through their constructive reviews.

Cardano's decentralization highlighted

There are thousands of crypto projects around today, with Cardano being one of the most renowned. While all of these projects have their strengths and weaknesses, Cardano has often boasted of decentralization as one of its core strengths, and while it reiterates the on-chain design of the feature, permitting community input is also another way of showcasing this strength.

Leaning toward decentralization is, however, not enough to deter the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from classifying the cryptocurrency as a security in two separate lawsuits filed against the duo of Binance and Coinbase exchanges.