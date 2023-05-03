Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Pepe (PEPE) Now Available on BitMEX

The controversial meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Pepe (PEPE), has been listed on BitMEX, allowing users to trade against USD and USDT with up to 50x leverage

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX announced on Twitter that it has listed Pepe (PEPE), a controversial meme-inspired cryptocurrency, for trading on its platform.

Users can now trade the digital currency against the US dollar (USD) and Tether (USDT) with up to 50x leverage.

This development follows Pepe's recent surge in popularity, as its 24-hour trading volume reached $434 million, surpassing that of the well-established Dogecoin (DOGE), which recorded a volume of $312 million.

Pepe, the controversial meme-based cryptocurrency, has gained significant traction among traders due to its association with the popular Pepe the Frog character, positioning itself as the hottest meme coin on the block.

Pepe (PEPE) is available for trading on several other major cryptocurrency exchanges. According to CoinGecko data, some of the top exchanges offering Pepe trading pairs include OKX, Uniswap (v2), MEXC Global, Huobi, and Gate.io. These platforms offer various trading pairs for Pepe, such as PEPE/USDT and PEPE/WETH, with the highest trading volume recorded on OKX, accounting for 34.75% of the total 24-hour volume.

The digital currency's listing on BitMEX and other major exchanges may further validate the asset and attract more traders, even though it primarily serves as a speculative vehicle.

Pepe is down 15% over the past 24 hours.