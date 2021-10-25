Cardano's Blockchain Partnership in Ethiopia Named Among Most Influential Projects of 2021

News
Mon, 10/25/2021 - 15:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Input Output's Atala Prism has been recognized among the most influential projects of 2021 by the PMI
Cardano's Blockchain Partnership in Ethiopia Named Among Most Influential Projects of 2021
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Project Management Institute (PMI), a Pennsylvania-based organization for project and product management experts, has recognized Atala Prism, Input Output's identity management solution, on this year's list of most influential projects.

As reported by U.Today, the company behind the Cardano protocol announced that it had partnered with Ethiopia's Minister of Education in order to develop a blockchain-powered system aimed at monitoring students' performance in local schools.

The project, which was described as "the biggest blockchain deployment" by Input Output, is expected to launch in early 2022.

The purpose of the deal is to improve the efficiency of education and ensure the social mobility of students who live in poverty-stricken rural areas.

$40 Billion Korean Teachers' Fund Eyeing Bitcoin Investment

In an interview with the PMI, John O'Connor, Input Output's director of African operations, said that Atala Prism could also be applied for integrating learning management systems for assisting students with homework:

In the future, we may also integrate learning management systems, so students can use the system to figure out what homework they need to do—and do it on the tablet.

Atala Prism was ranked as the 14th most influential project of the year. Sand Dollar, the world’s first central bank digital currency that was launched by the Bahamas, was ranked fourth.

#Cardano News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

