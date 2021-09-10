Cardano (ADA) Deploys Daedalus Wallet with Alonzo Support, Invites Users to Upgrade

Fri, 09/10/2021 - 15:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Input Output Global unveils a new version of Daedalus, Cardano's (ADA) main wallet software. Here's why version v4.3.1 is special
As Cardano (ADA) is approaching the activation of Alonzo hardfork in mainnet, its infrastructure is getting ready for smart contracts functionality.

Daedalus is out with Alonzo support

According to the official announcement shared by the IOG team on Twitter, its engineers have deployed an updated version of Cardano's wallet software, Daedalus.

Daedalus 4.3.1 becomes the first release of this wallet to support mainnet activation of Alonzo hard fork, which is set to bring smart contracts to Cardano (ADA).

Besides Alonzo's mainnet support, the new version of the wallet is ready for the upcoming Trezor hardware wallet firmware update. It also boasts some UX/UI and performance enhancements.

To celebrate the crucial milestone for the largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, IOG developers enabled a countdown. Thus, Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts can track the progress of Alonzo activation.

Smart contracts are coming to Cardano (ADA)

The IOG team emphasizes that, to ensure seamless and uninterrupted wallet operations, all Daedalus users should upgrade their wallets before Cardano's Hard Fork Coordinator starts updating the system.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano's Alonzo hardfork is expected to occur on Sept. 12, 2021, at around 9:44 p.m. UTC. Yesterday, Binance (BNB), a leading decentralized exchange, confirmed the support of this upgrade.

Ahead of its smart contracts launch, Cardano (ADA) has been attacked by critics poisoned on the company.

