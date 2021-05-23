Cardano Achieves Major Milestone with 1 Million ADA Wallets

The number of ADA wallets has already seen a fivefold increase in 2021

Proof-of-stake blockchain Cardano has surpassed 1 million ADA wallets, according to an announcement made by the Cardano Foundation.

The cryptocurrency’s community has witnessed impressive growth in 2021. As of Jan. 1, there were only 203,519 ADA wallets, meaning that the number of addresses has increased nearly fivefold since the start of the year.