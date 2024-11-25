    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Not "inevitable" anymore? The odds of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 have plunged
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 17:04
    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The odds of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reaching $100,000 this November have plunged to 42% on popular crypto-powered betting platform Polymarket. 

    For comparison, there was a 90% chance of Bitcoin hitting the much-coveted level just three days ago. 

    According to CoinGecko data, the bellwether cryptocurrency reached its current record high of $99,645. After falling short of surpassing $100,000, Bitcoin ended up experiencing a minor correction. 

    Earlier today, Bitcoin briefly plunged to an intraday low of $94,824 before paring some losses. The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands slightly above the $96,000 level. It is 3.6% away from reclaiming the record high that was reached last week. 

    As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO confidently stated that Bitcoin reclaiming $100,000 was "inevitable" during a CNBC interview. Earlier this year, the cryptocurrency predicted that Bitcoin would surpass the much-talked-about price level in 2024. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    However, following the recent correction, Polymarket bettors see only a 25% chance of Bitcoin trading above $100,000 on Nov. 29. 

    The odds of Bitcoin reaching six figures by the end of the year have dropped from a peak of 95% to 79%. 

    During the aforementioned CNBC interview, Novogratz also stated that market corrections were "inevitable." However, the billionaire does not see Bitcoin dropping below the $80,000 level. 

    Former fund manager Aksel Kibar recently downplayed the importance of the $100,000 price mark, arguing that it is neither a technical nor a psychological level. For some, "it might be a nice level to post memes and celebrate," according to Kibar. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

