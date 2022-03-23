Cardano Reports Another Significant Milestone for Layer 2 Hydra Solution: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano Developer Sebastian Nagel has announced the release of the first version of hydra-node, which can connect to the public Cardano testnet. This remains another significant milestone for Cardano's Layer 2 hydra solution.

This is our first version of hydra-node which can connect to the public Cardano testnet - version 0.4.0!



It's still a bit tricky to set up, there be dragons🐉 and footguns 🔫. We aim to improve on the situation with 0.5.0 and many more releases to come. https://t.co/Ql8Xe8ZFNx — Sebastian Nagel (@ch1bo_) March 23, 2022

As U.Today previously reported, the first Hydra Heads recently launched on the public Cardano testnet. Hydra Heads, the first in a suite of protocols, is a critical element in Cardano's scaling journey.

Hydra refers to a collection of Layer 2 solutions aimed at improving network security and scalability. Although it was conceived as part of the Ouroboros research team's work, it has forged an independent path since the original paper's publication.

Cardano founder highlights ecosystem growth

Recounting his previous prediction, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted ecosystem growth as there are now millions of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain and dApps now in the hundreds.

The IOG CEO had earlier predicted that there will be hundreds of assets running on Cardano, thousands of dApps, tons of interesting projects and lots of unique uses and utilities. The recent enabling of smart contracts on Cardano has led to a significant increase in user activity. With the first decentralized finance (DeFi) applications now deployed on the Cardano ecosystem, and more on the way, the trend of increased user activity might continue.

Cardano large holder addresses are accumulating

As Cardano rose above the $1 mark in a three-day positive run, ADA large holder addresses have continued to accumulate.

$ADA soars by 10% over the last 24hours as the accumulation patterns continue



The addresses by holding indicator show an increasing accumulation across the board in the different brackets



Addresses holding 10-100 and 100k-1m ADA increased their balance by 12% and 11% in 30 days pic.twitter.com/Y8ab2dXLWs — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) March 23, 2022

IntoTheBlock reports that the addresses by holding indicator shows increasing accumulation across the board in different brackets. Notably, addresses holding 10-100 ADA and 100,000-1 million ADA increased their balances by 12% and 11%, respectively, since March.

At the time of publication, ADA traded at $1.07, having attained intraday highs of $1.08 earlier. ADA is up 9.37% in the last 24 hours and 30.33% over the past week.