Cardano Reports Another Significant Milestone for Layer 2 Hydra Solution: Details

News
Wed, 03/23/2022 - 16:20
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Hydra refers to a collection of Layer 2 solutions aimed at improving network security and scalability
Cardano Reports Another Significant Milestone for Layer 2 Hydra Solution: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cardano Developer Sebastian Nagel has announced the release of the first version of hydra-node, which can connect to the public Cardano testnet. This remains another significant milestone for Cardano's Layer 2 hydra solution.

As U.Today previously reported, the first Hydra Heads recently launched on the public Cardano testnet. Hydra Heads, the first in a suite of protocols, is a critical element in Cardano's scaling journey.

Hydra refers to a collection of Layer 2 solutions aimed at improving network security and scalability. Although it was conceived as part of the Ouroboros research team's work, it has forged an independent path since the original paper's publication.

Cardano founder highlights ecosystem growth

Recounting his previous prediction, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted ecosystem growth as there are now millions of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain and dApps now in the hundreds.

The IOG CEO had earlier predicted that there will be hundreds of assets running on Cardano, thousands of dApps, tons of interesting projects and lots of unique uses and utilities. The recent enabling of smart contracts on Cardano has led to a significant increase in user activity. With the first decentralized finance (DeFi) applications now deployed on the Cardano ecosystem, and more on the way, the trend of increased user activity might continue.

Cardano large holder addresses are accumulating

As Cardano rose above the $1 mark in a three-day positive run, ADA large holder addresses have continued to accumulate.

IntoTheBlock reports that the addresses by holding indicator shows increasing accumulation across the board in different brackets. Notably, addresses holding 10-100 ADA and 100,000-1 million ADA increased their balances by 12% and 11%, respectively, since March.

At the time of publication, ADA traded at $1.07, having attained intraday highs of $1.08 earlier. ADA is up 9.37% in the last 24 hours and 30.33% over the past week.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications
03/23/2022 - 16:30
Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Opposes SEC’s Request for Time Extension, Robinhood Sees Potential in NFTs, Whale Buys 51 Billion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/23/2022 - 16:16
Ripple Opposes SEC’s Request for Time Extension, Robinhood Sees Potential in NFTs, Whale Buys 51 Billion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Charles Hoskinson on Cardano's Adoption: "Millions of Tokens, Thousands of dApps"
03/23/2022 - 16:05
Charles Hoskinson on Cardano's Adoption: "Millions of Tokens, Thousands of dApps"
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov