Cardano Nears Max Capacity: What It Means for Investors

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 09:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As Cardano network approaches maximum capacity, prominent developer Sebastien Guillemot takes to Twitter to discuss potential scaling solutions and reassure investors that platform's scalability roadmap is progressing
Cardano Nears Max Capacity: What It Means for Investors
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Decentralized blockchain platform Cardano is edging closer to its maximum capacity, sparking discussions among industry experts about its future scalability.

Sebastien Guillemot, a well-known Cardano developer, recently took to Twitter to address concerns and discuss potential solutions.

He highlighted that Cardano has already implemented a significant portion of its 2021 scalability roadmap and that more improvements are on the way.

Guillemot detailed several strategies to further scale the Cardano network, including increasing block sizes, encouraging more decentralized applications (dApps) to migrate to the Plutus V2 smart contract platform and implementing tiered fees to create a proper on-chain market. He also pointed out the use of sidechains, Layer 2 (L2) solutions and a data availability (DA) layer to offload traffic from Cardano's Layer 1 (L1) network.

Related
Whales Cash in on Pepe After Binance Listing
Additionally, Guillemot mentioned the potential adoption of Input Endorsers and alternative smart contract platforms such as Aiken to help improve the network's capacity.

He emphasized the importance of developing creative solutions, like custom UTXO (unspent transaction output) selection algorithms for dApps and wallets, which can lead to significant cost savings. One such example is Milkomeda, a project that has achieved over $10,000 in savings through a novel UTXO selection algorithm.

With scalability enhancements in the pipeline, the Cardano ecosystem will likely continue to attract developers and users.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Charles Hoskinson Gets Mocked for Using His Private Jet Too Much, Here's His Answer
05/09/2023 - 08:55
Charles Hoskinson Gets Mocked for Using His Private Jet Too Much, Here's His Answer
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 13,100%, Here Are Likely Triggers
05/09/2023 - 08:12
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 13,100%, Here Are Likely Triggers
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Top VC Claims XRP Is a Security
05/09/2023 - 06:20
Top VC Claims XRP Is a Security
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya