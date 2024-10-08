Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Founder Spotlights Major Use Case for DeSci

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson just spotlighted DeSci
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 15:57
    Cardano Founder Spotlights Major Use Case for DeSci
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took to X to point out a major use case for blockchain-based Decentralized Science (DeSci). His statement on X came as a response to an earlier post by Mushtaq Bilal, an X user recognized for his proficiency in academic writing.

    Advertisement

    Authors and reviewers at mercy of publishers 

    Bilal provided a breakdown of major academic publishers’ revenue and highlighted the payments given to authors and reviewers. Top academic publishers like Elsevier earn as much as $3.9 billion in revenue. 

    Related
    Cardano Midnight Protocol Now Open to Developers: Details
    Mon, 02/26/2024 - 16:35
    Cardano Midnight Protocol Now Open to Developers: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Springer Nature earns $2 billion, Wolters Kluwer $1.6 billion and Wiley $1.8 billion. Bilal lists Taylor & Francis, with $800 million, and Sage, with $500 million, as the publishers with the least revenue.

    Unfortunately, authors and reviewers receive $0 from this massive revenue recorded by publishers, even though they do most of the work. Hoskinson immediately pointed out that DeSci could solve this discrepancy in payment. He highlighted that the peer review and publishing system is broken. 

    Notably, the DeSci solution offers authors free publishing services. It is also an open-source, peer-to-peer network where science is shared, validated and curated without paywalls or publication charges. 

    More importantly, it leverages blockchain technology and addresses challenges linked to a lack of funding, data sharing, publishing and collaboration.

    Cardano founder and recent endorsements

    Hoskinson publicly acknowledged the service by suggesting this DeSci solution to Bilal. 

    A few days ago, he publicly expressed support for the Sui blockchain with a post that gained support from his followers. This shoutout came when Sui became the first blockchain to activate a secure alternative to the Border Gateway Protocol. 

    Related
    $700,000 Gas Fee in Single Ethereum Transaction, What's Happening?
    Tue, 10/08/2024 - 08:44
    $700,000 Gas Fee in Single Ethereum Transaction, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The layer-1 blockchain integrated SCION for network validators. The Cardano founder’s post recognizes the efforts of the Sui development team in just over a year since it launched. 

    Ultimately, his actions reflect his open-mindedness toward new blockchain solutions.

    #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:53
    Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Volatility This Week, Cardano Rockets 300% in Fund Flows, SHIB Team Member Makes Crucial BONE Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:49
    Coinbase Announces New USDC Listing: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    House of ZK Virtual Conference 1.0 - Deliberating on the Future of ZK
    Metis Fest is Coming to Bangkok to Supercharge the Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Founder Spotlights Major Use Case for DeSci
    Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Volatility This Week, Cardano Rockets 300% in Fund Flows, SHIB Team Member Makes Crucial BONE Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Coinbase Announces New USDC Listing: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD