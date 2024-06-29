Cardano Founder Shuts Down Critics in Major Clarification Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently, the Cardano community found itself at the center of a social media whirlwind. The situation began when Rick McCracken, a prominent Cardano Stake Pool Operator (SPO), reshared a tweet from a Cardano community member and asked "What's happening with World Mobile?" The tweet featured a screenshot of a March 17 post by "Zac," an official at World Mobile Token (WMT).

This initial tweet, which was critical of Cardano and its native tokens (CNTs), was later clarified by the World Mobile official. He admitted that his initial criticism was not properly articulated and was solely directed at the trading environment for CNTs.

The tweet had since been deleted, but the screenshot continued to spread, stirring uncertainty and speculation within the Cardano community.

World Mobile's response

Recognizing the need for intervention, Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Token known as "Mr. Telecoms" on social media, stepped in to dispel the rumors, aiming to quell the FUD generated and set the record straight.

Watkins stated, "A previous series of tweets from a World Mobile contractor do not reflect the views of World Mobile. We have always embraced a multichain vision, continuously supported by IOHK. You will have the freedom to move your WMTX across chains as you wish, including staying on Cardano. Together, we're unstoppable."

Cardano founder ends speculation

Hoskinson amplified Watkins' message, reinforcing the strong partnership between Cardano and World Mobile.

The Cardano creator highlighted World Mobile's position as a global leader in decentralized infrastructure. He expressed excitement about the integration of World Mobile's technology with Cardano's partner chains framework, which aims to connect the unconnected, including places like Wyoming.

He emphasized the importance of this multichain initiative, pairing legacy systems with cutting-edge infrastructure to create the most advanced and secure Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the world.

The recent clarification and show of support from both World Mobile and Cardano's founder have helped to dispel the misinformation and reassert the collaborative vision of both projects.