Cardano Founder Responds to Idea of Hiring Autistic 'Nvidia Hacker'

Founder of IOG and the Cardano chain, tech billionaire Charles Hoskinson, has been tagged in a tweet with a suggestion to “recruit this young padwan to the light side of the force” — the teenager who hacked Nvidia, according to a BBC article.

Hoskinson responded to that jokingly, stating: “We hiring this kid or what?” In the meantime, the guy also managed to hack Rockstar Games using Amazon Firestick, a hotel TV and a smartphone.

We hiring this kid or what? https://t.co/5TQZU6qB2d — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 23, 2023

Hacker from “Lapsus$” steals clips of upcoming GTA 6 game

According to a recent BBC report, Arion Kurtaj, who is 18 years old, comes from Oxford, is diagnosed with a heavy form of autism and is a top member of the international hacker gang Lapsus$. They impose cyber attacks on tech heavyweights, and recent attacks on Uber, Nvidia and Rockstar Games have made these companies lose approximately $10,000,000 in damage.

Despite the arrest and trial after hacking Nvidia (the producer of video cards often used for Bitcoin mining), Kurtaj remained determined to continue committing cyber crimes. Therefore, the judge sentenced him to a stay in a secure hospital without any hacking tools.

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 Now on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDI4qM pic.twitter.com/Gc9bazNQID — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2023

While remaining in police protection and staying at a Travelodge hotel, he performed his most famous hack now, even with his laptop confiscated. Kurtaj breached the security systems of Rockstar Games, the producer of the famous GTA game, just with the help of an Amazon Firestick and a smartphone through a TV-set in his hotel room. He managed to steal nearly 100 clips from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, which has not been released yet, and leaked them to an internet forum. Before that, he threatened the company’s internal Slack group that they must contact him or else he would publish the source code.

Hoskinson makes crucial AI warning

As reported by U.Today, Charles Hoskinson made an ominous prediction about AI usage that is going to be made by scam artists. He did it as a response to a deep fake video of himself generated by an AI-powered application, in which fake Hoskinson is announcing a scam ADA giveaway.

Hoskinson expects these scams to become more sophisticated within the next few years.