Cardano Foundation Announces a Shift in Leadership: Details

Fri, 02/18/2022 - 10:39
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano Foundation recently announced the newest member of its Board of Directors, Fernando Luis Vasquez Cao. Fernando will offer more than 20 years of industry experience to the board in areas such as regulatory, governance, open-source technology, capital markets and fintech, according to the foundation's official press release.

In addition, the newest board member has unrivaled expertise in the Asian financial services sector, which could provide Cardano an advantage on the Asian markets.

Fernando's appointment comes as the foundation expands its core operations to serve critical infrastructure and enterprise markets. The Cardano Foundation's Enterprise Technology department is in charge of ensuring that Cardano's key infrastructure needs are met to the highest degree.

The Cardano Foundation now has a four-person Board of Directors, thanks to Fernando's addition.

Cardano is still one of the most promising networks in the crypto space, ranking among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. As a result, ADA continues to receive widespread support from the crypto community as well as investors both inside and outside the industry. Cardano's popularity has allowed the network to expand its global reach, which has aided in the token's widespread acceptance.

According to a recent report from U.Today, the number of new daily addresses created on the Cardano network has increased by approximately 167% to 112,500.

