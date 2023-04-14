Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 Hackathon Kicks off Next Month

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 16:00
Vladislav Sopov
Together with Web3 developers from DoraHacks community, EMURGO team is going to offer $2 million in prizes to most valuable products
EMURGO, the founding entity behind the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, shares the details of its upcoming hackathon. Cardano-based developers will share a seven-digit prize pool and demonstrate new-gen decentralized solutions.

Largest Cardano (ADA) hackathon kicks off in May

According to the official statement shared by EMURGO, its much-anticipated Cardano EMURGO BUILD 2023 hackathon is set to launch next month. This announcement comes after EMURGO's business pitch (mini-hackathon) in Thailand, co-organized with local digital assets platform Bitkub.

The hackathon, which is the biggest event for Cardano-centric Web3 developers, will be hosted together with DoraHacks, the industry-leading multi-chain software engineers' community.

In total, $2,000,000 will be allocated by EMURGO to the hackathon participants. This sum makes the upcoming event the most generous in terms of net rewards in the entire history of Cardano's (ADA) development.

In addition, EMURGO yet again reaffirmed its commitment to providing funding for both Cardano-based and multi-chain projects that are valuable to the overall progress of Cardano's (ADA) ecosystem.

DeFi derivatives, aggregators, ZK tech in focus

The upcoming hackathon will be 100% online; application procedures will be shared in the coming weeks. As of today, the organizers shared three key focus areas for participating projects.

The protocols that address the segment of noncustodial crypto derivatives trading, liquidity aggregation and zero-knowledge (ZK) scaling technologies are welcome to EMURGO BUILD 2023.

As covered by U.Today previously, this hackathon is another step in EMURGO's strategy of expansion into new regions and use cases. Its latest developments include infrastructure breakthroughs and crucial partnerships.

