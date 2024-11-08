Cardano Conducts Major Protocol Update, See What Changed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The development team behind Cardano (ADA) recently performed major upgrades to the protocol. The upgrades made this week are aimed at enhancing the platform, ensuring smooth operations for users.

Key updates on Cardano this week

According to a blog post, Cardano developers conducted key upgrades, which affected the network's core technology, development, scaling and others. Notably, the core technology teams upgraded node v.10.1.1 to v.10.1.2. On the other hand, the DB Sync team focused on a prerelease of version 13.6.0.0 compatible with node v.10.1.0.

Additionally, the Cardano team used decentralized submission to implement the governance action workload via cardano-cli, proving reliable and moderately scalable. They also outlined plans to reduce submission overhead and achieve linear performance scaling when increasing votes per transaction.

As regards scaling, the Mithril team labored to develop the new distribution prerelease, 2445.0-pre. They finished recording the aggregator metrics in the event storage and added reliable support for Cardano node v.10.1. Additionally, the team explored solutions for signer registration when multiple aggregators are running on a Mithril network. Finally, they set up a nightly routine in the CI to ensure backward compatibility with earlier distributions and began developing a new status route in the aggregator.

Major changes since Cardano's Voltaire upgrade

Cardono has seen major improvements since launching into the Voltaire era, the ultimate phase of its decentralization. In Voltaire, the maximum voting power now rests between ADA holders.

Cardano node v.10.1.2 introduced improvements to commands based on community feedback, particularly from stake pool operators.

Since Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, the number of unique delegators increased from 13,835 to 16,902. Vote delegations also increased from 15,060 to 18,366, while DRep registrations grew by 21 (603 to 624).