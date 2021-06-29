Cardano-Based Data Platform IAGON Raises $3,4 Million

Top-notch VC firms have participated in the seed funding round for Big Data pioneers on Cardano (ADA)

Decentralized data storage platform IAGON is going to re-shape the Big Data industry with the novel Cardano-based solution.

$3,4 million is secured by IAGON from AU21 Capital, X21 and others

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Norway-based IAGON team tasked with blockchain-based data storage, has concluded its seed funding round.

Image via IAGON

A total of $3,400,000 was raised from top-league venture capitalists. The latest round was led by LedgerLink Labs while Blockchain Israel, AU21 Capital, Kirin Fund, Coinsgroup, Cinchblock, Panony, X21, Genblock, Alphabit, Launchpool, GBV Capital, Trustdao Network, Faculty Group, Llamas, BH Investments, Next Chymia Consulting and others also contributed.

IAGON team is going to fuel the deployment of a scalable platform for decentralized data storage with the money raised. IAGON mechanisms are already live on Ethereum (ETH) while Cardano’s (ADA) release is the next step of its progress.

Navjit Dhaliwal, co-founder of IAGON, stresses the crucial importance of this release for the entire decentralization community:

We’re excited to have received the support of such a wide network of investors in the crypto ecosystem, with a particular focus on Cardano. With the support of the crypto community, both institutional and grassroots, we are poised to become the decentralized alternative to AWS and all other Big Tech cloud infrastructures

Cardano’s dApps ecosystem is taking shape

IAGON is pioneering the Big Data decentralized application for the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Due to its novel design, IAGON allows the storage of all types of files including Big Data repositories and large media files.

Also, it is suitable for average users. Besides storage, IAGON guarantees secure computations sufficient to empower high-load systems with a reliable technical platform.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) developers are testing first Plutus smart-contracts within the framework of Alonzo testnet.