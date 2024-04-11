Advertisement
    ADA Community Excited as Huawei Cloud Infrastructure Arrives on Cardano

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano community has greeted this news with enthusiasm
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 13:43
    The Cardano community is abuzz with excitement as Emurgo, a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, has announced a partnership that is set to bring Huawei's cloud infrastructure to the Cardano ecosystem.  

    The crypto community has greeted this news with enthusiasm. The sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with many anticipating growth in Cardano's adoption and utility. Cardano Whale, a Cardano-focused X account, shares excitement about the latest partnership on X.

    Emurgo has partnered with Huawei Cloud, one of the world's top cloud computing firms, to extend support for a Cardano validator node. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Cardano, promising to strengthen its capabilities and expand its reach.

    The partnership will bring Huawei's cloud infrastructure to the Cardano ecosystem, allowing developers to use it to build Web3 solutions on Cardano, resulting in increased growth and adoption across Asia-Pacific and Africa.

    Similarly, the collaboration is expected to improve the scalability and interoperability of Cardano's cloud services. Cardano will also gain access to Huawei's Marketplace, a platform utilized by many major organizations, broadening the reach of its Web3 capabilities.

    This milestone is the first step toward a larger collaboration between Emurgo and Huawei in the future, which will drive commercial adoption through validator nodes, events and technological collaborations.

    As the Cardano community eagerly awaits further details and updates on the integration with Huawei cloud infrastructure, excitement is building for the potential benefits and opportunities it will bring.

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 1.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.584. Crypto analyst Ali believes that nothing has changed for Cardano in terms of its price action. ADA is precisely where it should be, consolidating in the $0.55–$0.80 range before breaking out to $1.70.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

