    Cardano (ADA) Whale Transactions Paint Ominous Outlook, What Is Happening?

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano (ADA) whale impasse hints crucial growth outlook
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 10:18
    Cardano (ADA) Whale Transactions Paint Ominous Outlook, What Is Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) is in the spotlight in the market as its medium- to long-term growth outlook is painting gloomy potential. Top market analyst Ali Martinez spotted this bearish outlook and noted a lull in Cardano whale activity.

    Cardano and impending price consolidation

    According to Martinez’s post on the X platform, the dullness in whale activity is signaling an impending price drop for Cardano and, at best, a potentially long-drawn consolidation. Per the charts shared, the Cardano whale transaction count is at its lowest level since at least Feb. 8.

    Despite a recent milestone in key ADA on-chain transactions, which come in at 88.6 million, the whale count tells a different story. This transaction count comes in at 202, and the value of large transactions featuring 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 ADA slumped from more than 5.9 billion ADA in early March to around 5.79 billion, as showcased by the analyst.

    Data from the crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB) also sheds deeper insights into this trend. The large transaction count comes in with a 12.56% slump in 24 hours, with the actual transacted ADA worth at least $100,000 coming in at $14.63 billion. While this figure may seem big, it pales in comparison to the $17.52 billion recorded on April 3.

    No whale cushion for ADA

    While many factors are important in helping a coin regain its value, the bearish outlook of the large transactions means whale support in case of a price drawdown is mostly non-existent. This trend is a threat to the current attempt of ADA to break out of its current price drawdown.

    At the time of writing, Cardano is changing hands for $0.582, up by 1.52% in the past 24 hours. This bullish uptick in price comes after a consistent pullback the coin has recorded over the past week. With whales sheathing their swords in acquisition, it remains to be seen whether or not this uptick will be sustained.

    #Cardano
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

