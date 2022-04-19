Cardano (ADA) Vasil Hardfork Details Shared by Developer

Cardano (ADA) enthusiast explained basics of Vasil hardfork for Plutus-centric developers and DeFi ecosystem of Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) developer and researcher who goes by @Soorajksaju2 on Twitter published a thread to cover the major milestones that the largest PoS network will achieve with the release of Vasil hardfork in late June 2022.

Optimized transaction logics, advanced EUTXO: What's new in Vasil

In his detailed analysis, Mr. Sooraj indicated the most crucial Cardano Improvement Proposals (CIPs) that are set to be included in Vasil's hardfork agenda.

#Cardano is anticipating a new wave of upgrades with the Vasil HFC event on the 29th of June 2022



Upgrades on Plutus- #Cardano's smart contract platform (CIPs)



are among the most anticipated components of this HFC event



— Sooraj 🚢 (@Soorajksaju2) April 18, 2022

First of all, CIP 33 will reconsider the logics of how the Plutus scripts (compiled Haskell programs) are submitted to the blockchain. This will reduce the usage of data and increase the net throughput of Cardano (ADA).

The CIP 31 upgrade allows dApps to access transactional outputs without the necessity to spend and recreate them. This will solve the "one transaction per block" issue bashed by Cardano (ADA) critics.

The CIP 32 upgrade will allow Cardano (ADA) users to store data on-chain "seamlessly," which, in turn, will advance the decentralization and adoption of the blockchain.

New wave of DeFi adoption expected on Cardano (ADA)

Last but not least, the CIP 40 upgrade is designed to advance DDoS-protection of Cardano (ADA) and protect users from losing their ADA collateral.

The Vasil hardfork is scheduled for June 29, 2022. Once implemented, it improves smart contracts capabilities and the user experience for Cardano (ADA) users and developers.

This, in turn, will trigger the next wave of technical progress for Cardano-based DeFi protocols Ardana (DANA), Liqwid Finance and so on.