Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade

Sat, 02/18/2023 - 12:58
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Trust Wallet releases latest update for Cardano users
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Trust Wallet, a non-custodial mobile cryptocurrency wallet, has announced a new release for Cardano (ADA) users in the wake of the recently launched Valentine or SECP upgrade.

The Binance-owned Trust Wallet reported that Cardano staking on the platform had been interrupted due to the recent upgrade.

This has led to iOS users being unable to unstake their ADA. It says that an update to address this change has been deployed on Android v7.1 and urges users to update to the latest version. The mobile cryptocurrency wallet says version 7.27 for iOS will be available soon.

Late last year, Trust Wallet introduced native Cardano staking, which enables users to stake Cardano (ADA) natively and earn rewards inside their mobile wallet.

As reported by U.Today, Revolut, a U.K.-based neo-banking platform with 25 million users worldwide, recently announced the launch of Cardano staking.

Valentine upgrade successfully deploys on mainnet

In the week, specifically on Feb. 14, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) announced the successful deployment of the Valentine upgrade, which adds support for Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives, on the Cardano mainnet.

The mainnet's newly enabled native functionality for SECP would promote cross-chain interoperability while supplying the maximum level of security.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

