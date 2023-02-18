Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Trust Wallet, a non-custodial mobile cryptocurrency wallet, has announced a new release for Cardano (ADA) users in the wake of the recently launched Valentine or SECP upgrade.

The Binance-owned Trust Wallet reported that Cardano staking on the platform had been interrupted due to the recent upgrade.

Hey fam, just an FYI👇



Cardano staking has been interrupted due to their recent blockchain upgrade. Currently, iOS users are unable to unstake their ADA.



An update to address this change has been deployed in Android v7.1 (update now!), and v7.27 for iOS will be available soon🚀 — Trust - Crypto Wallet (@TrustWallet) February 18, 2023

This has led to iOS users being unable to unstake their ADA. It says that an update to address this change has been deployed on Android v7.1 and urges users to update to the latest version. The mobile cryptocurrency wallet says version 7.27 for iOS will be available soon.

Late last year, Trust Wallet introduced native Cardano staking, which enables users to stake Cardano (ADA) natively and earn rewards inside their mobile wallet.

As reported by U.Today, Revolut, a U.K.-based neo-banking platform with 25 million users worldwide, recently announced the launch of Cardano staking.

Valentine upgrade successfully deploys on mainnet

In the week, specifically on Feb. 14, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) announced the successful deployment of the Valentine upgrade, which adds support for Plutus SECP cryptographic primitives, on the Cardano mainnet.

The mainnet's newly enabled native functionality for SECP would promote cross-chain interoperability while supplying the maximum level of security.