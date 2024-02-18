Cardano (ADA) Sees Big Price Spike

Advertisement

Cardano (ADA) has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency market with a notable 6.5% rise in its price over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

This surge stands out in a market that has seen mixed performance among its top players, positioning ADA as a topic of interest for both investors and analysts.

The price spike in ADA comes amid a period of heightened anticipation within the Cardano community for the upcoming network upgrades.

Leading pack

While ADA experiences a price uptick, the broader crypto market exhibits varied movements.

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, has remained stable over the last hour and shows modest gains over the past week. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest by market capitalization, mirrors this stability with slight fluctuations.

Other major cryptocurrencies like BNB and Solana (SOL) have seen some declines over the past 24 hours, although they maintain positive growth over the seven-day period.

This mixed performance underscores the unique position of ADA in the current market landscape, where its significant 24-hour growth distinguishes it from the more subdued movements of its peers.

New developments in Cardano ecosystem

In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, shed light on the network's forthcoming developments.

The much-anticipated next Chang hard fork is set to introduce Plutus v3, the latest iteration of Cardano's smart contract platform.

A confirmed date for the hard fork is not yet set, but the rollout of node versions 8.8 and 8.10 is imminent, setting the stage for the major update in Q2.

Plutus v3 is heralded as the largest update in Cardano's history, encompassing significant improvements and new features such as support for new cryptographic primitives, which will enable advanced capabilities like rollups and zero-knowledge proofs.

This upgrade is set to significantly enhance Cardano's smart contract capabilities, potentially leading to increased transaction volume and further adoption.

The interview also stressed the expanding Cardano ecosystem, with a 700% increase in total value locked (TVL), signaling robust development activity.