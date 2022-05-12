Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 12

The rates of cryptocurrencies keep going down with no reversal signals so far.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of the whole market, declining by 24.25%.
On the local time frame, the price has broken the support level at $0.4727 and is trying to fix above it. If bulls manage to do that, the rise may continue to the area around $0.50 shortly.
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.4727. If the daily candle closes above it, and the trading volume remains high, there is a chance to see short-term growth to the recently formed mirror level at $0.5833.
On the weekly time frame, the price has bounced off the mirror level at $0.3974.
If buyers can hold this level until the end of the week, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.60 mark within the next few weeks.
ADA is trading at $0.4947 at press time.