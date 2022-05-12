Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 12

Price Analysis
Thu, 05/12/2022 - 15:31
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect a return to the $0.60 mark by Cardano (ADA) next week?
The rates of cryptocurrencies keep going down with no reversal signals so far.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of the whole market, declining by 24.25%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
On the local time frame, the price has broken the support level at $0.4727 and is trying to fix above it. If bulls manage to do that, the rise may continue to the area around $0.50 shortly.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.4727. If the daily candle closes above it, and the trading volume remains high, there is a chance to see short-term growth to the recently formed mirror level at $0.5833.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
On the weekly time frame, the price has bounced off the mirror level at $0.3974.

If buyers can hold this level until the end of the week, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.60 mark within the next few weeks.

ADA is trading at $0.4947 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

