Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins are returning to the green zone at the beginning of the week.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 1.09% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level of $0.3687. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.3750 zone.

Bulls are also more powerful than bears on the daily time frame. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the interim resistance at $0.3704, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to the $0.38 mark.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

The situation is totally opposite on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has come back to the support level at 0.00001542. In this case, the more likely scenario is a breakout and further drop to the 0.000015 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3682 at press time.