Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 15:17
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Cardano (ADA) keep rise until end of week?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Most of the coins are returning to the green zone at the beginning of the week.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 1.09% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is on the way to the resistance level of $0.3687. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.3750 zone.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Bulls are also more powerful than bears on the daily time frame. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the interim resistance at $0.3704, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to the $0.38 mark.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA/BTC chart by Trading View

The situation is totally opposite on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has come back to the support level at 0.00001542. In this case, the more likely scenario is a breakout and further drop to the 0.000015 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3682 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

