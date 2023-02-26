DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26

The situation has not changed on the last day of the week as most of the coins remain in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has almost not changed since yesterday, rising by 0.08%.
Despite the slight rise, DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart, as the price is near the support level at $0.07878. If the candle closes below the $0.08 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.075 zone.
DOGE is trading at $0.08127 at press time.
LEASH/USD
Doge Killer (LEASH) is an exception, rising by 8.15% over the last 24 hours.
Despite today's growth, LEASH keeps trading sideways between the support at $611 and the resistance at $713.9. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the zone of $700. Only in that case may the upward move continue to $800.
LEASH is trading at $641.5 at press time.