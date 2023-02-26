DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The situation has not changed on the last day of the week as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has almost not changed since yesterday, rising by 0.08%.

Despite the slight rise, DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart, as the price is near the support level at $0.07878. If the candle closes below the $0.08 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.075 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.08127 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) is an exception, rising by 8.15% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's growth, LEASH keeps trading sideways between the support at $611 and the resistance at $713.9. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the zone of $700. Only in that case may the upward move continue to $800.

LEASH is trading at $641.5 at press time.