DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26

Sun, 02/26/2023 - 14:18
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins can rise next week?
The situation has not changed on the last day of the week as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has almost not changed since yesterday, rising by 0.08%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart, as the price is near the support level at $0.07878. If the candle closes below the $0.08 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $0.075 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.08127 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) is an exception, rising by 8.15% over the last 24 hours.

LEASH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's growth, LEASH keeps trading sideways between the support at $611 and the resistance at $713.9. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the zone of $700. Only in that case may the upward move continue to $800.

LEASH is trading at $641.5 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

