    707 Million Cardano in Open Interest, What's Happening?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano open interest returns to peak levels amid price rebound moves
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 15:54
    CoinGlass data reveals a significant surge in Cardano (ADA) Open Interest (OI) in the last 24 hours. The OI surge coincides with broader crypto market factors like price increases and rekindled interest from market whales.

    Exchanges leading charge in trading activity

    According to the figures, Cardano’s Open Interest has reached 707.38 million ADA, worth approximately $629.47 million. This represents a 1.79% increase in the last 24 hours. Although it is a mild increase, it provides insight into the activities of ADA investors on the broader cryptocurrency market.

    A critical look at the data shows increased trading activity across two exchanges: Bybit and Binance. These two crypto exchanges registered $218.78 million and $213.10 million, respectively. Both account for 68.6% of Open Interest trading activities.

    Other exchanges that posted volumes in the tens of millions include Bitget, OKX and BingX, with $83.78 million, $47.74 million and $29.04 million, respectively. These three exchanges contributed 25.5% of the trading activity, making up the top five.

    The increased activity signals revived interest from traders and investors who have decided to reenter the ADA market. The price retracement of the asset over the past week could have triggered this attraction to ADA.

    ADA is exchanging hands for $0.8781 as of this writing, representing a 1.22% uptick. Meanwhile, trading volume has climbed by 22.12% to $863.67 million as more investors flock to explore the coin.

    Will Cardano cross $1 threshold?

    Analysts highlight that a surge in Open Interest could fuel ADA’s breakout to cross the $1 price level. Especially with the trading volume recording impressive figures, a sustained momentum from the community might push ADA to flip $1.

    However, they remain cautiously optimistic about Cardano’s ability to reach greater peaks. A 4.3 billion ADA sell wall on Cardano’s path is proving a significant barrier on its price recovery journey.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

