Cardano's (ADA) Mega 4,000% Rally Might Be Ahead, Analyst Teases

Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez says a 4,000% rally might be on the horizon for Cardano (ADA). The analyst's optimistic forecast follows recent price increases for ADA.

ADA repeating historical trend

In an X post, Martinez emphasized that ADA’s current price movement follows historical patterns. The analyst claims that a 50% drop in the price of the cryptocurrency in the past month could be a golden opportunity for ADA, citing observations from historical patterns.

As a reminder, Martinez pointed to 2019, when Cardano consolidated in a parallel channel, marking the conclusion of the bear market. According to the analyst, ADA eventually broke out of the channel after the stagnant period, increasing by 75%. Subsequently, the cryptocurrency experienced a 56% price correction, laying the foundation for an amazing 4,095% bull market.

Recently, in 2023, something similar happened! #Cardano consolidated within a parallel channel, marking an end to the bear market. Following this period of stagnation, $ADA broke out of the channel with a 72% surge.



Now, #ADA has undergone a 50% price correction, setting the… pic.twitter.com/DiEtM16iJZ — Ali (@ali_charts) May 3, 2024

According to the analyst, this trend resembles ADA’s 2023 price movement. He highlighted that ADA broke out of a parallel channel with a 72% increase and is now undergoing a 50% price correction. Given this trend, the analyst is optimistic that ADA could be on the move toward a 4,000% rally.

While the analyst noted that history does not repeat itself, he says it often aligns. He concluded that ADA’s recent price correction might be one of the last buy-the-dip opportunities the cryptocurrency will give investors.

What’s next for ADA?

As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, ADA is trading at $0.4627, demonstrating a price increase of 1.86% in the past day.

The market cap also increased by 1.9% to $16.5 billion. However, the trading volume decreased by 26.4% to $333 million, suggesting reduced selling pressure from investors.

The $0.5 mark remains a critical barrier that is both a technical and psychological pivot point. Given its recent performance, surpassing this level could signal a bullish outlook for ADA.