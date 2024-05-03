Advertisement
    Cardano's (ADA) Mega 4,000% Rally Might Be Ahead, Analyst Teases

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Top analyst predicts Cardano's (ADA) 4,000% surge if history is repeated
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 15:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez says a 4,000% rally might be on the horizon for Cardano (ADA). The analyst's optimistic forecast follows recent price increases for ADA.

    ADA repeating historical trend

    In an X post, Martinez emphasized that ADA’s current price movement follows historical patterns. The analyst claims that a 50% drop in the price of the cryptocurrency in the past month could be a golden opportunity for ADA, citing observations from historical patterns.

    As a reminder, Martinez pointed to 2019, when Cardano consolidated in a parallel channel, marking the conclusion of the bear market. According to the analyst, ADA eventually broke out of the channel after the stagnant period, increasing by 75%. Subsequently, the cryptocurrency experienced a 56% price correction, laying the foundation for an amazing 4,095% bull market.

    According to the analyst, this trend resembles ADA’s 2023 price movement. He highlighted that ADA broke out of a parallel channel with a 72% increase and is now undergoing a 50% price correction. Given this trend, the analyst is optimistic that ADA could be on the move toward a 4,000% rally. 

    While the analyst noted that history does not repeat itself, he says it often aligns. He concluded that ADA’s recent price correction might be one of the last buy-the-dip opportunities the cryptocurrency will give investors.

    What’s next for ADA?

    As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, ADA is trading at $0.4627, demonstrating a price increase of 1.86% in the past day. 

    The market cap also increased by 1.9% to $16.5 billion. However, the trading volume decreased by 26.4% to $333 million, suggesting reduced selling pressure from investors.

    The $0.5 mark remains a critical barrier that is both a technical and psychological pivot point. Given its recent performance, surpassing this level could signal a bullish outlook for ADA.

    #Cardano
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

