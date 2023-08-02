Cardano (ADA) Makes Epic Game-Changing Testnet Announcement: Here's Ultimate Guide

Wed, 08/02/2023 - 15:00
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano (ADA) Makes Epic Game-Changing Testnet Announcement: Here's Ultimate Guide
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Project Catalyst, renowned as one of the world's largest decentralized grant funds and the innovation engine of the Cardano ecosystem, has just unveiled a groundbreaking solution to revolutionize its capabilities and performance. In a bid to enhance stability and provide an effective environment for exploration and collaboration, the fund will simultaneously operate multiple testnet instances alongside its mainnet.

The testnet rollout comes as Catalyst embarks on its journey to evolve, aligning with Cardano's governance age of Voltaire. This innovative move aims to sustainably support the ecosystem's growth while ensuring that new features are thoroughly tested and refined before they are implemented.

The newly launched testnets will operate parallel to the Production Catalyst deployment system, with it utilizing the Cardano Preprod testnet for registration data. The testnets operate on the latest code base, allowing developers, proposers, voters and users to safely experiment with new ideas, voting mechanisms, collaboration tools and more. This enables the community to provide early feedback, leading to improvements and breakthrough solutions for Project Catalyst's continuous evolution.

More benefits

One of the major advantages of running a full testnet alongside the mainnet is the ability to conduct accelerated funding cycles. Instead of months-long processes, developers can now compress funding rounds into just a few weeks, optimizing processes and protocols and learning from feedback more effectively. This approach fosters greater participation, engagement and creativity among community members.

The introduction of the Catalyst testnets marks a pivotal moment, promising increased innovation, efficiency and community satisfaction. With this game-changing testnet announcement, ADA continues to solidify its position as one of the leaders in the blockchain space.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

