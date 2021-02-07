Cardano (ADA) Just Made History by Surpassing XRP

News
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 11:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano (ADA) has become the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency after surpassing XRP
Cardano (ADA) Just Made History by Surpassing XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cardano (ADA), the native token behind the eponymous proof-of-stake blockchain network, has become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, reaching its highest peak on cryptocurrency ranking website CoinMarketCap.

It has now surpassed Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency for the first time. The token’s market cap has swelled to $21.7 billion.

CMC
Image by coinmarketcap.com

The “Mary” hard fork  

On Feb. 3, the team behind one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency projects successfully rolled out the “Mary” hard fork that has transformed it into a multi-asset network and brought the network one step closer to transitioning to the Goguen era.    

The process of tokenization is handled natively on the Cardano blockchain without deploying smart contracts. This sets it apart from rivaling Ethereum and its popular ERC-20 token standard.

Apart from the project’s active development, digital asset manager Grayscale registering a series of trusts for Cardano and other altcoins in late January could be yet another catalyst behind the sustained ADA momentum.  

Related Global XRP Volume Soared 300 Percent in Q4 Despite Trading Restrictions
Related
Global XRP Volume Soared 300 Percent in Q4 Despite Trading Restrictions

Cardano leaves Bitcoin Cash in the dust

Cardano is still 40 percent below its current all-time high of $1.18 that was reached on Jan. 4, 2018. Back that, the cryptocurrency peaked at fifth place with a market cap of $32.4 billion. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was in fourth place with a market cap of $43.2 billion.

WayBack
Image by onchainfx.com

ADA’s recent ascent to fourth place coincided with Bitcoin Cash leaving the top 10 for the first time since its creation. The once-formidable Bitcoin fork is now sitting below Stellar (XLM).

BCH is currently down a staggering 87 percent from its all-time high of $3,785 reached on Dec. 20, 2017.

#Cardano News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Binance Coin (BNB) Prints New All-Time High Over $49 Amidst Massive Pump
News
02/01/2021 - 15:59

Binance Coin (BNB) Prints New All-Time High Over $49 Amidst Massive Pump
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ethereum Hits New All-Time High, Extending Its Stellar Rally
News
02/02/2021 - 16:32

Ethereum Hits New All-Time High, Extending Its Stellar Rally
Alex Dovbnya
article image DOGE Soars 50% As Elon Musk Tweets “DOGE” Once Again, But Removes Bitcoin from His Twitter Bio
News
02/04/2021 - 08:00

DOGE Soars 50% As Elon Musk Tweets “DOGE” Once Again, But Removes Bitcoin from His Twitter Bio
Yuri Molchan