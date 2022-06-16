Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?

Vladislav Sopov
Input Output Global (IOG), core developer and maintainer of Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, shares recap of its vibrant dApps community
Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
Cardano's decentralized applications ecosystem is growing day by day. Following the accomplishment of a crucial milestone, the Input Output Global (IOG) team shared a recap on the specific of its dApps.

Cardano (ADA) hosts 1,017 dApps, NFT products in focus

According to the estimations shared by Cardano's IOG team, the protocol has onboarded 1,017 various decentralized applications to its smart contracts.

The red-hot NFTs sphere remains in focus for Cardano: 40.2% of protocols belong to the "NFT collections" category, while over 4% are marketplaces for NFTs.

As covered by U.Today earlier today, Cardano (ADA) hosts the first-ever content delivery network for data associated with NFT protocols, NFTCDN.io.

Community apps and social media platforms, developer instruments, gaming platforms and Metaverses are also ranked in the top 5 by the number of active protocols.

Cardano (ADA) may surpass Polygon (MATIC) soon, but what about Ethereum (ETH)?

Other significant categories of dApps on Cardano (ADA) include DeFis, DEXes, stablecoins, wallets, incubators, launchpads and data trackers.

This milestone allows Cardano (ADA) to break into the leaderboard of smart contracts platforms for dApps. According to DappRadar tracking service, Polygon Network (MATIC) is the technical basis for 1,103 protocols.

At the same time, Cardano's rivals, Ethereum and BNB Chain (formerly Binance Smart Chain) are leading in this race with over 3,000 protocols each.

