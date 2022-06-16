Cardano Onboards Native CDN for Non-Fungible Tokens

News
Thu, 06/16/2022 - 10:51
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network Cardano (ADA) expands its dApps ecosystem with NFT products in focus
Cardano Onboards Native CDN for Non-Fungible Tokens
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Novel service NFTCDN.io, is going to leverage the Cardano (ADA) blockchain to address major bottlenecks of data transfer in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment.

NFTCDN.io protocol goes live on Cardano

According to the statement shared by the team of NFTCDN.io on its social media channels, the platform goes live to advance and optimize data transfer in the NFT segment.

NFTCDN.io is building an analogue of a content delivery network (CDN) for NFT marketplaces, wallets, on-chain games with integrated NFTs and so on.

Technically, the product is focused on streamlining the content logistics between the storage of content (videos, photos, audio files and documents), metadata storage and Web3 services associated with the content.

NFTCDN.io supports all platforms and methods for content storage, both centralized (HTTPS, centralized cloud services), Web3-native (Arweave, IPFS) and on-chain (Base64-encoded).

First release by end of 2022

In its first releases expected to come by the end of the year, the platform is set to support various types of image files (JPEG, PNG, SVG, AVIF, ICO, HEIC, BMP, TIFF and GIF), which are mainstream in the NFT sphere.

As a result, NFT-centric protocols will have their latency reduced. Also, the integration of Cardano-based NFTCDN.io will be able to reduce transactional costs and resource expenses.

Unlike regular CDNs, NFTCDN.io platform will also be able to modify and watermark images uploaded.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Solana, Tron and Dogecoin Post Double-Digit Gains Amid General Market Relief Rally
06/16/2022 - 10:41
Solana, Tron and Dogecoin Post Double-Digit Gains Amid General Market Relief Rally
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BabyDoge Outperforms the Whole Cryptomarket, What's Happening?
06/16/2022 - 10:31
BabyDoge Outperforms the Whole Cryptomarket, What's Happening?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here Are Two Massive Reasons Why 2024 Will Be Next Big Year for Crypto
06/16/2022 - 10:20
Here Are Two Massive Reasons Why 2024 Will Be Next Big Year for Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan