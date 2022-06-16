Cardano Onboards Native CDN for Non-Fungible Tokens

Novel service NFTCDN.io, is going to leverage the Cardano (ADA) blockchain to address major bottlenecks of data transfer in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment.

NFTCDN.io protocol goes live on Cardano

According to the statement shared by the team of NFTCDN.io on its social media channels, the platform goes live to advance and optimize data transfer in the NFT segment.

Display #NFTs effortlessly & efficiently on your Marketplace, Wallet & DApp🌐https://t.co/37iLgi2BBu is a #Cardano NFT Content Delivery Network service aimed at:



☑️ Improving your end-users' experience

☑️ Keeping your services lightweight

☑️ Reducing your operating expenses — nftcdn.io (@nftcdn_io) June 15, 2022

NFTCDN.io is building an analogue of a content delivery network (CDN) for NFT marketplaces, wallets, on-chain games with integrated NFTs and so on.

Technically, the product is focused on streamlining the content logistics between the storage of content (videos, photos, audio files and documents), metadata storage and Web3 services associated with the content.

Ads

NFTCDN.io supports all platforms and methods for content storage, both centralized (HTTPS, centralized cloud services), Web3-native (Arweave, IPFS) and on-chain (Base64-encoded).

First release by end of 2022

In its first releases expected to come by the end of the year, the platform is set to support various types of image files (JPEG, PNG, SVG, AVIF, ICO, HEIC, BMP, TIFF and GIF), which are mainstream in the NFT sphere.

As a result, NFT-centric protocols will have their latency reduced. Also, the integration of Cardano-based NFTCDN.io will be able to reduce transactional costs and resource expenses.

Unlike regular CDNs, NFTCDN.io platform will also be able to modify and watermark images uploaded.