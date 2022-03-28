Cardano (ADA) Beats Solana, Aave and Terra as Market Capitalization Reaches $40 Billion

News
Mon, 03/28/2022 - 13:56
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano beats largest projects in the industry as its marketcap reached $40 billion
Cardano (ADA) Beats Solana, Aave and Terra as Market Capitalization Reaches $40 Billion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cardano (ADA) enters seventh place as one of the biggest blockchains in the world with more than $40 billion in total market capitalization. The increase was followed by both market and fundamental growth of a project that recently celebrated $300 million in TVL.

Why did ADA's market cap spike?

The main reason behind such a swift increase in capitalization is tied to the growth of the network from both a market and fundamental perspective. The capitalization of the project correlates with the price of the underlying ADA token—the price of which has recently reached $1.2.

Cardano TVL data
Source: Coinmarketcap

The price increase could not have been possible without a growing number of various decentralized solutions powered by Cardano. Previously, U.Today described two solutions that users would be able to see in this year: decentralized peer-to-peer lending and borrowing and an interoperable Layer 2.

Why did the TVL of Cardano show a 350% increase in March?

The main reason behind such an increase is tied to at least two factors: release of new DeFi platforms like Minswap and the general recovery of the DeFi industry that lost some of its popularity back in December-January.

Cardano TVL

According to DeFiLIama, the total value of funds locked across all projects in the industry increased from around $200 billion to $223 billion at the end of March. As for Cardano, the total value of funds locked on blockchain-powered platforms and apps increased from $134 million to $326 million in the last 28 days.

Related
This Whale Grabs $8.2 Million in Chainlink as LINK Shows 8% Rise

Inflows into the DeFi industry indicate that the market's demand for risk-on assets increased once again, and investors are more actively redistributing their portfolios, exposing themselves to riskier options like high-APY stablecoins.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Arby's Wants to Offer Virtual Food in Metaverse
03/28/2022 - 16:07
Arby's Wants to Offer Virtual Food in Metaverse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image EU Cracks Down on Unhosted Wallets, Ripple Lawyers Call for “Sanctions” Against SEC, Madonna Buys Bored Ape NFT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/28/2022 - 16:05
EU Cracks Down on Unhosted Wallets, Ripple Lawyers Call for “Sanctions” Against SEC, Madonna Buys Bored Ape NFT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon Launches Mobile Burning Capabilities for MATIC Tokens
03/28/2022 - 15:44
Polygon Launches Mobile Burning Capabilities for MATIC Tokens
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide