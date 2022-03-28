Cardano Ecosystem Grows as Peer-to-Peer Lending to Be Introduced in May

News
Mon, 03/28/2022 - 11:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
New features are coming to the Cardano ecosystem as peer-to-peer will become available for users in May
Cardano Ecosystem Grows as Peer-to-Peer Lending to Be Introduced in May
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the announcement from the AadaFinance project, peer-to-peer lending powered by the Cardano ecosystem is getting ready for the launch of the first version of the protocol in May 2022.

How does the protocol work?

As the loan scheme suggests, the process of borrowing, with the help of Aada's protocol, is quite similar to solutions based on Ethereum. First of all, the borrower creates a request and deposits collateral into a smart contract.

The lender funds the loan via the smart contract, and both parties receive a non-fungible token that will be used later when the borrower returns his or her collateral.

Whenever the requestor no longer needs the funds, he returns the take amount to the borrower and receives his or her collateral back from the smart contract with deducted fees and the non-fungible token, while the lender gets the assets back with accumulated fees and also returns the non-fungible token.

According to CoinMarketCap, the capitalization of the biggest and considerably best lending and borrowing platforms, like Aave, increased largely in 2021 and reached approximately $3 billion.

Cardano market and fundamental growth

Following the recovery of the market, the resumed growth of the DeFi industry and other positive factors, Cardano's price on the market rallied by more than 35% in the last 10 days, correlating with the network's TVL that reached $326 million in March.

Related
2.6 Billion Shiba Inu Burned in Past 7 Days, While 300 Million Gone in 24+ Hours

As the chart on DeFiLIama suggests, a massive increase in TVL began in March as the network entered the third month of the year with only $74 million and then faced a 350% increase. Such a massive inflow of funds is most likely tied to the release of additional products on the network, like Minswap.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image $4.1 Billion Worth of Ethereum Moved from Exchanges in March as ETH Price Climbs Above $3K
03/28/2022 - 11:46
$4.1 Billion Worth of Ethereum Moved from Exchanges in March as ETH Price Climbs Above $3K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image $5.8 Billion in Dogecoin Stored by Robinhood: Report
03/28/2022 - 11:15
$5.8 Billion in Dogecoin Stored by Robinhood: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Identified as "Opportunity in Payments" Alongside Circle by Goldman Sachs
03/28/2022 - 10:48
Ripple Identified as "Opportunity in Payments" Alongside Circle by Goldman Sachs
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide