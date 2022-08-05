Cardano (ADA) Beats Dogecoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin in On-Chain Transfer Volume Growth

Fri, 08/05/2022 - 20:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano (ADA) has experienced a 238% increase in on-chain transfer volume this year
According to a recent report published by Kraken Intelligence, Cardano (ADA) experienced a 16% increase in daily on-chain transfer volume.

The cryptocurrency has sufficiently outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Algorand. Notably, the largest meme coin experienced a 54% drop in on-chain transfer volume in July.

ADA
Image by docsend.com

Cardano’s ADA has experienced a 238% increase in daily activity on a year-to-date basis.

The report believes that the launch of various applications, such as decentralized exchange SundaeSwap and metaverse gaming application Pavia, is the main reason behind the growth.

The Vasil hard fork, which was expected to launch in July, also contributed to significant growth. As reported by U.Today, the rollout of the much-anticipated upgrade has been postponed due to technical issues.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

