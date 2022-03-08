Canada Shuts Down Numerous Crypto Scams

News
Tue, 03/08/2022 - 20:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Canadian police have shut down numerous bogus cryptocurrency frauds
Canada Shuts Down Numerous Crypto Scams
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has clamped down on cryptocurrency scams, according to a report by The Vancouver Sun.

The Canadian authorities have blocked several fraudulent crypto platforms that have been luring unsuspecting into parting ways with their money.

The crackdown, which has been in the works for several years, is the result of a slew of complaints received from victims.

The fraudulent websites in question would entice users with flashy ads promising exorbitant returns. Some of the victims who were leery of the legitimacy of such offering eventually ended up falling into the trap after being repeatedly targeted with aggressive ads.

Related
Avalanche Foundation Aims to Turbocharge Subnets with $290 Million Incentive Program
The police urged investors to be cautious when dealing with cryptocurrencies due to the proliferation of such scams.

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) issued a cryptocurrency-related alert last month, urging investors to ignore any unsolicited recommendations to invest in cryptocurrencies.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has estimated that the number of cryptocurrency-related scams has grown more than 5,600% since 2015.

Earlier this month, local media outlets reported that an Ontario man had lost his entire life savings after falling victim to a crypto scam.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Avalanche Foundation Aims to Turbocharge Subnets with $290 Million Incentive Program
03/08/2022 - 18:20
Avalanche Foundation Aims to Turbocharge Subnets with $290 Million Incentive Program
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ancient Wallet with 407 BTC Awakens, Wirex Adds SHIB, Binance Now Has Its Own Payment Provider: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/08/2022 - 16:20
Ancient Wallet with 407 BTC Awakens, Wirex Adds SHIB, Binance Now Has Its Own Payment Provider: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image JPMorgan to Follow Client Demand When It Comes to Crypto
03/08/2022 - 16:15
JPMorgan to Follow Client Demand When It Comes to Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya