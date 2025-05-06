Advertisement
Advertisement

    Camino Network Hosts Join Hackathon With Lufthansa: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:34
    In joint hackathon with Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines and Kamino Network, teams proposed their projects for travel segment
    Advertisement
    Camino Network Hosts Join Hackathon With Lufthansa: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    At the Web3 Hackathon in Frankfurt, organized by Lufthansa Systems and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in partnership with the Camino Network Foundation, travel tech experts released innovative solutions that leverage blockchain and AI to make the travel industry more sustainable.

    Camino Network co-hosts Web3 Hackathon in Frankfurt with Lufthansa, SWISS

    According to the official statement shared by Camino Network, the first-ever EVM-compatible L1 blockchain for the travel industry, its joint hackathon with heavyweights Lufthansa and Swiss Air Lines was completed successfully. Thirteen cutting-edge concepts were presented by innovators from across the globe.

    Exploring new ways of distributing flight and travel products via the blockchain-based Camino Network was the core focus of hackathon. Key topics included new payment methods, CO₂ offsetting, access to emerging sales markets and personalized group travel.

    Advertisement

    A jury of Lufthansa Group (LHG) experts selected the three most compelling projects. The Unimoni team presented a solution for integrating 300,000 non-IATA travel agencies in India into the Camino Network. The proposed architecture fully supports local payment methods and direct access to Lufthansa flight content.

    HOT Stories
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why
    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

    The SWISS and Digital Hangar team impressed the jury with its concept for enhancing Travel-ID via Web3 wallet integration, allowing the issuance, exchange and management of digital identities and real-world assets such as vouchers and digital services.

    The Hotelplan team developed a group booking solution: travelers starting from different locations, but heading to the same destination can book together while paying individually.

    Also, the jury named Carbify as the “Winner of the Hearts.” Their solution demonstrated how the Camino Network can support CO₂ reduction by providing full traceability of compensation activities, including the exact geolocation of each planted tree.

    Addressing travel vertical challenges with Web3 power

    Pablo Castillo, CEO of Chain4Travel and initiator of the Camino Network, shared his excitement about the level of products released by attendees:

    The hackathon clearly showed how connections that used to take months can now be established within days. Compared to traditional distribution channels, the new solutions are significantly more efficient – with up to 98% cost savings, as demonstrated by Hotelplan, and up to 50% improved sustainability, as measured by Carbify’s CO₂ analysis.

    The hackathon demonstrated the transformative potential of Web3 technologies in the travel industry. The results highlight how B2B partners can be integrated much faster, improving time-to-market and reducing both distribution costs and IT-related carbon emissions.

    The Lufthansa Group is currently evaluating which of the hackathon projects could be developed into concrete pilot applications. Chain4Travel, the initiator of Camino, will continue to support travel industry partners in applying Web3 technology in meaningful and practical ways.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 16:31
    Cardano Breaks Key Support as Market drops, What's Next for ADA?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    Cardano Breaks Key Support as Market drops, What's Next for ADA?
    Shiba Inu Odds of Losing Zero Growing Fast
    Show all