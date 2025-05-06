Camino Network Hosts Join Hackathon With Lufthansa: Details

Advertisement

At the Web3 Hackathon in Frankfurt, organized by Lufthansa Systems and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in partnership with the Camino Network Foundation, travel tech experts released innovative solutions that leverage blockchain and AI to make the travel industry more sustainable.

Camino Network co-hosts Web3 Hackathon in Frankfurt with Lufthansa, SWISS

According to the official statement shared by Camino Network, the first-ever EVM-compatible L1 blockchain for the travel industry, its joint hackathon with heavyweights Lufthansa and Swiss Air Lines was completed successfully. Thirteen cutting-edge concepts were presented by innovators from across the globe.

🛫 Travel infra is broken.

👾 800+ APIs. 6-month integrations. 5-figure costs.



Now imagine this:

✅ 1 connection

✅ 98% cheaper

✅ Wallet-to-wallet distribution

✅ Built on-chain, owned by travel companies



Camino Messenger — the enabler for #Web3Travel.https://t.co/HQvLwIhOT9 — Camino Network 🟣 (@camino_network) May 2, 2025

Exploring new ways of distributing flight and travel products via the blockchain-based Camino Network was the core focus of hackathon. Key topics included new payment methods, CO₂ offsetting, access to emerging sales markets and personalized group travel.

A jury of Lufthansa Group (LHG) experts selected the three most compelling projects. The Unimoni team presented a solution for integrating 300,000 non-IATA travel agencies in India into the Camino Network. The proposed architecture fully supports local payment methods and direct access to Lufthansa flight content.

The SWISS and Digital Hangar team impressed the jury with its concept for enhancing Travel-ID via Web3 wallet integration, allowing the issuance, exchange and management of digital identities and real-world assets such as vouchers and digital services.

The Hotelplan team developed a group booking solution: travelers starting from different locations, but heading to the same destination can book together while paying individually.

Also, the jury named Carbify as the “Winner of the Hearts.” Their solution demonstrated how the Camino Network can support CO₂ reduction by providing full traceability of compensation activities, including the exact geolocation of each planted tree.

Addressing travel vertical challenges with Web3 power

Pablo Castillo, CEO of Chain4Travel and initiator of the Camino Network, shared his excitement about the level of products released by attendees:

The hackathon clearly showed how connections that used to take months can now be established within days. Compared to traditional distribution channels, the new solutions are significantly more efficient – with up to 98% cost savings, as demonstrated by Hotelplan, and up to 50% improved sustainability, as measured by Carbify’s CO₂ analysis.

The hackathon demonstrated the transformative potential of Web3 technologies in the travel industry. The results highlight how B2B partners can be integrated much faster, improving time-to-market and reducing both distribution costs and IT-related carbon emissions.

The Lufthansa Group is currently evaluating which of the hackathon projects could be developed into concrete pilot applications. Chain4Travel, the initiator of Camino, will continue to support travel industry partners in applying Web3 technology in meaningful and practical ways.