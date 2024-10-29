Advertisement
    Bybit Expands Global Reach With New Crypto Payment Card Offering

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bybit enabling seamless spending for digital asset holders
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 14:49
    Bybit's new crypto payment card will now be available in new international markets according to Bybit, one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world based on trading volume.

    Customers in specific areas can now easily make cryptocurrency purchases using the Bybit Card, which was created in collaboration with SILKPAY. This further closes the gap between everyday transactions and digital assets. Issued under the regulatory supervision of Bybit Limited (AFSA), the Bybit Card allows users to conveniently spend cryptocurrencies such as USDT BTC and ETH at any location where Mastercard is accepted. 

    AFSA license

    Bybit Limited (AFSA), which achieved a new milestone in September by securing a full license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), is introducing this card to foreign users for the first time. Bybit is running a limited-time promotion to celebrate the rollout, giving new users up to $600 in cashback (10% on eligible purchases). 

    There are no yearly or monthly costs associated with using the virtual Bybit Card, which is instantly accessible. Bybit's Sales and Marketing Director Joan Han expressed the company's excitement about the growth, noting that the Bybit Card has been becoming more and more known as a safe and convenient way to make cryptocurrency payments.

    Safe and effective transactions

    The innovation that this partnership brings to the area was highlighted by SILKPAY CEO Gani Uzbekov, who emphasized safe and effective digital asset transactions. With this launch, Bybit's expanding global reach is further demonstrated by the Bybit Card's current availability in numerous markets across four continents. 

    For cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking for a simple and lucrative way to spend their digital assets, Bybit's official website offers information about eligibility and rewards.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

