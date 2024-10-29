Bybit Expands Global Reach With New Crypto Payment Card Offering

Advertisement

Bybit's new crypto payment card will now be available in new international markets according to Bybit, one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world based on trading volume.

Customers in specific areas can now easily make cryptocurrency purchases using the Bybit Card, which was created in collaboration with SILKPAY. This further closes the gap between everyday transactions and digital assets. Issued under the regulatory supervision of Bybit Limited (AFSA), the Bybit Card allows users to conveniently spend cryptocurrencies such as USDT BTC and ETH at any location where Mastercard is accepted.

AFSA license

Bybit Limited (AFSA), which achieved a new milestone in September by securing a full license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), is introducing this card to foreign users for the first time. Bybit is running a limited-time promotion to celebrate the rollout, giving new users up to $600 in cashback (10% on eligible purchases).

There are no yearly or monthly costs associated with using the virtual Bybit Card, which is instantly accessible. Bybit's Sales and Marketing Director Joan Han expressed the company's excitement about the growth, noting that the Bybit Card has been becoming more and more known as a safe and convenient way to make cryptocurrency payments.

Advertisement

Safe and effective transactions

The innovation that this partnership brings to the area was highlighted by SILKPAY CEO Gani Uzbekov, who emphasized safe and effective digital asset transactions. With this launch, Bybit's expanding global reach is further demonstrated by the Bybit Card's current availability in numerous markets across four continents.

For cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking for a simple and lucrative way to spend their digital assets, Bybit's official website offers information about eligibility and rewards.