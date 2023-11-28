Advertisement
Bybit Crypto Exchange Turns Five, Surpasses 20 Million Users

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Bybit, one of largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, celebrates fifth anniversary with notable accomplishment
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:15
Bybit Crypto Exchange Turns Five, Surpasses 20 Million Users
Cover image via www.freepik.com
As one of the world's most popular crypto exchanges, Bybit delievers its services to traders in dozens of countries. It offers a pro-level service where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast order matching engine, 24/7 customer service and multilingual community support.

Bybit celebrates five years with amazing user count milestone

According to the official statement by its team, Bybit, a top three global cryptocurrency exchange, surpassed 20 million users onboarded. This milesone is accomplished on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the platform that will be celebrated in December.

Since its inception, Bybit has offered innovative trading solutions, user-friendly platforms and 24/7 customer service in multiple languages. The achievement of over 20 million registered users is a testament to the trust and confidence the global trading community places in Bybit.

Currently, the exchange offers spot and futures trading services, P2P exchange tools, crypto-to-fiat conversion, copy trading, loans, a DeFi module and so on. In November 2023, Bybit achieved an "AA" rating in the latest CCData Crypto Exchange Benchmark Report.

Crypto Exchange Bybit Scores 'AA' Rating in Major Report

The exchange was mentioned in both the spot and derivatives category, as U.Today reported.

Ben Zhou, cofounder and CEO, is excited by the platform's latest milestone secured and the opportunities Bybit unlocks for all of its customers:

Bybit has proved itself as a safe, highly effective crypto hub. Reaching 20 million registered users is not just a number for us; it represents the faith and enthusiasm of a community that believes in the potential of crypto and trusts Bybit as their preferred platform.

It also was called "Best Crypto Exchange" by the Traders Union community.

New milestones in compliance and community development

Bybit attributes its rapid growth to its constant innovation in the crypto space, including introducing AI-powered trading bots, a sophisticated options market and a thriving copy trading community.

Prudent risk management and enhanced AML compliance allowed Bybit to gain licenses in the UAE, Kazakhstan and Cyprus, even amid ever-increasing regulatory hostility.

In 2023, the platform launched #TheCryptoArk initiative to spread the word about cryptocurrencies and Web3 disruption across the globe. 

The company has also scored the status of a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

