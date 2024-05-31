Advertisement
    Buy Ethereum (ETH) While Dollar Is Cheap: Ryan Sean Adams

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum might end up in Bitcoin's shoes after ETF approval
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 9:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The approval of the Ethereum ETF is a huge step for the market and the industry. We should see a substantial surge of capital inflows into the market, along with the appearance of fresh investors. Some venture capitalists like Ryan Sean Adams believe this is the time to grab some Ether before institutions get in.

    There is just one question left: Who will be Ethereum's MicroStrategy now that the Ethereum ETF has been approved and the regulatory fog has lifted? MicroStrategy's approach to Bitcoin was to purchase BTC using inexpensive dollar debt from the public market. The share price increases and then repeats the process. Both the price of Bitcoin and the market value of MicroStrategy increased dramatically as a result of this strategy. 

    ETHUSD
    Ethereum/USD Chart by TradingView

    The only question now is who will approach Ethereum in a similar manner. Institutional investors that had previously shied away from Ethereum because of regulatory uncertainty will now have more options, thanks to the Ethereum ETF. 

    Ethereum's price may rise as a result of this capital inflow just as Bitcoin did when it gained institutional support. With its approval the ETF gives the cryptocurrency market legitimacy and lowers the perceived risk for big investors. This indicates that the market is maturing. This is a crucial time, according to venture capitalists like Ryan Sean Adams. They expect an influx of institutional investors eager to learn more about Ethereum. Purchasing ETH now, ahead of this anticipated surge, might be a wise decision. 

    Large-scale investments are expected to drive demand and possibly result in a notable price appreciation changing the dynamics of the market. As with MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy, the main tactic would be to purchase ETH with dollar debt from the public market at a low cost.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

