Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Whale Holding $650 Million in ETH Decoded: Possible Identity Unveiled

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Possible identity of massive Ethereum whale holding staggering $650 million worth of ETH has been uncovered
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 14:33
    Ethereum Whale Holding $650 Million in ETH Decoded: Possible Identity Unveiled
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A recent revelation uncovered the identity of a significant Ethereum whale holding a staggering $650 million worth of ETH. Based on on-chain data, the whale has been possibly identified as DBS, the largest bank in Singapore, boasting assets totaling $739 billion.

    Advertisement

    According to Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, DBS Bank, Singapore's financial titan, has been identified as the holder of an Ethereum wallet containing a staggering $650 million worth of ETH. This discovery, if true, places the bank among the ranks of one of the largest Ethereum whales in the world.

    DBS Bank, known for its robust asset base, has not only marked its presence in traditional banking but also in the burgeoning world of cryptocurrencies. The wallet in question, flagged by Nansen as a significant "whale," has reportedly accrued a profit of $200 million simply by holding onto its ETH asset.

    The intrigue deepens as DBS Bank has not officially confirmed wallet ownership. Despite this, the evidence presented by Nansen suggests that the wallet's holdings could be part of DBS Bank's digital exchange for accredited investors.

    Related
    Sun, 04/21/2024 - 09:57
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Dormant for Nine Years Suddenly Awakens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This speculation arises from the fact that the ETH held by the wallet could represent assets managed on behalf of investors, rather than direct bank assets.

    In 2020, DBS Bank revealed a crypto trading and custody service and a platform for conducting security token offerings. At that time, DBS Exchange stated that while it would not hold any assets itself, it would provide investors with custody services.

    ETH was down 0.01% in the last 24 hours to $3,784 at the time of writing. According to a recent observation by crypto analyst Ali, there has been a notable increase in Ethereum addresses holding 10,000 ETH, indicating a shift from distribution to accumulation.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Dev Shares Crucial Warning
    May 30, 2024 - 14:28
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Dev Shares Crucial Warning
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    May 30, 2024 - 14:28
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano Founder Reveals Road Not Taken in Building Cardano
    May 30, 2024 - 14:28
    Cardano Founder Reveals Road Not Taken in Building Cardano
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui and Atoma Bring the Power of AI to dApp Builders
    Bitsgap Adds ByBit Futures to Its Trading Terminal
    The Great Equalizer: KHABY Simplifies Crypto
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Whale Holding $650 Million in ETH Decoded: Possible Identity Unveiled
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Dev Shares Crucial Warning
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD