Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Other Cryptos Accepted at Burger King Paris Restaurants via This Partnership

Mon, 03/27/2023 - 10:30
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders can now utilize their assets at Burger King Paris
Shiba Inu holders can now utilize their assets at Burger King Paris restaurants, but in quite an unusual way: to charge their phones.

Shiba Inu and other supported cryptocurrencies can now be used to pay at power bank devices installed at global fast food chain Burger King's Paris restaurants, thanks to a new collaboration.

In May 2022, Instpower, a power bank-charging service, teamed up with Binance Pay and Alchemy Pay to let its users pay with cryptocurrency for power bank devices at more than 14,000 locations worldwide.

The collaboration has recently expanded to Burger King Paris restaurants, which have installed Instpower power bank rental machines that accept crypto payments facilitated by crypto payment providers Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay.

Shiba Inu is supported by both payment providers Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin and others, are well supported on both platforms.

Burger King and cryptocurrencies

Burger King has also been open to cryptocurrencies, as it is reportedly one of the first global fast-food chains to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment.

When Burger King's Netherlands branch began taking Bitcoin in 2016, customers were reportedly able to purchase burgers for the first time with cryptocurrencies. In 2019, Burger King's German restaurant started accepting Bitcoin (BTC) on its website and mobile app.

Fast forward to 2021, when the Burger King teamed up with Robinhood to offer free cryptocurrencies to its U.S. customers, with a prize pool that included BTC, ETH and DOGE.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

