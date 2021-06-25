PointPay
BTC, XRP, XLM, UNI and DOT Price Analysis for June 25

Price Predictions
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:26
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoin can outperform Bitcoin (BTC) soon?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

By the end of the week, bears have come back to the market as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the red zone. However, there are exceptions to the rule. DOGE keeps rocketing, rising by 12%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Trading volumes were slightly below average yesterday, with weak support at $32,500 pushing Bitcoin's recovery price back. Until the end of the day, the pair reached the four-hour EMA55 and this morning it has consolidated in a very narrow sideways corridor.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Small buying volumes do not yet allow the price to test the lilac resistance of $36,000, but if today buyers manage to increase volumes, then a retest of this level is possible.

In the afternoon, a pullback is expected, the depth of which will determine the further recovery of the pair to the level of $37,150.

Bitcoin is trading at $33,830 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, on average volumes, buyers were able to continue the XRP price recovery to the $0.70 mark. Until the end of the day, the maximum is set at $0.693.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
There was a shallow pullback at night, and this morning there are attempts to test the level of $0.70. A break above this level might allow the price of XRP to recover to the $0.80 mark by the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.6365 at press time.

XLM/USD

The rate of Stellar (XLM) has gone down by 2.59% over the last day.

XLM/USD chart by TradingView
Stellar (XLM) has bounced off the resistance at $0.2742 having confirmed the bearish power. If sellers cannot break this level, there is a high chance to see the retest of the formed support at $0.1988 soon.

XLM is trading at $0.2517 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 1.53% over the last day.

UNI/USD chart by TradingView
Uniswap (UNI) is trading similarly to Stellar (XLM) as it is also trading in the sideways trend. From the technical point of view, the altcoin may come back to the support zone at $14 before the possible growth continues.

UNI is trading at $16.78 at press time.

DOT/USD

The rate of Polkadot (DOT) has declined by 2.23% since yesterday.

DOT/USD chart by TradingView
Polakdot (DOT) is looking more bullish than bearish as the altcoin has not retested the resistance at $18.73 yet. Thus, the selling trading volume is going down which means that the positions of bears are getting weaker. That is why short-term growth is likely to happen.

DOT is trading at $15.22 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

