BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 25

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers could not keep the growth since yesterday, and most of the coins are in the red zone again.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.75% on the last day of the week.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $19,000 mark, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers.

Thus, there is a gap at the $18,745 mark on CME, confirming a possible further drop. In this case, traders may expect a fall to the nearest support level at $18,271.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,968 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has dropped by 1.71% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than bullish as buyers could not get it to the $1,400 zone. If the daily candle closes below the $1,300 mark, there is a chance to see ongoing decline to the $1,200-$1,250 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,313 at press time.