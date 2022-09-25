BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 25

Buyers could not keep the growth since yesterday, and most of the coins are in the red zone again.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.75% on the last day of the week.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $19,000 mark, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers.
Thus, there is a gap at the $18,745 mark on CME, confirming a possible further drop. In this case, traders may expect a fall to the nearest support level at $18,271.
Bitcoin is trading at $18,968 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has dropped by 1.71% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than bullish as buyers could not get it to the $1,400 zone. If the daily candle closes below the $1,300 mark, there is a chance to see ongoing decline to the $1,200-$1,250 area.
Ethereum is trading at $1,313 at press time.