BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 25

Sun, 09/25/2022 - 14:03
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect another drop wave next week?
Buyers could not keep the growth since yesterday, and most of the coins are in the red zone again.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.75% on the last day of the week.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $19,000 mark, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers.

Thus, there is a gap at the $18,745 mark on CME, confirming a possible further drop. In this case, traders may expect a fall to the nearest support level at $18,271.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,968 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has dropped by 1.71% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than bullish as buyers could not get it to the $1,400 zone. If the daily candle closes below the $1,300 mark, there is a chance to see ongoing decline to the $1,200-$1,250 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,313 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

