XRP and MATIC Price Analysis for September 25

Original U.Today article

Bulls remain weak as the sellers' pressure remains relevant.

XRP/USD

XRP is trading against the market drop as the price has risen by 0.72% over the last day.

Despite the slight rise today, XRP is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the $0.46 mark. If the decline continues, the altcoin may return to the bearish zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4946 at press time.

MATIC/USD

Unlike XRP, MATIC could not show a rise, falling by 2.11%.

However, from the technical point of view, MATIC is trading similarly to XRP as the coin has not accumulated enough power for either growth or upward movement. If buyers want to seize the initiative again, they need to bring the price back to the $0.80 zone.

MATIC is trading at $0.7501 at press time.