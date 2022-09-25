Original U.Today article

XRP and MATIC Price Analysis for September 25

Sun, 09/25/2022 - 15:17
Denys Serhiichuk
Do any altcoins rise against neutral market?
Bulls remain weak as the sellers' pressure remains relevant.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is trading against the market drop as the price has risen by 0.72% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slight rise today, XRP is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the $0.46 mark. If the decline continues, the altcoin may return to the bearish zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4946 at press time.

MATIC/USD

Unlike XRP, MATIC could not show a rise, falling by 2.11%.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

However, from the technical point of view, MATIC is trading similarly to XRP as the coin has not accumulated enough power for either growth or upward movement. If buyers want to seize the initiative again, they need to bring the price back to the $0.80 zone.

MATIC is trading at $0.7501 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

