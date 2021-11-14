lumenswap_lottery
BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for November 14

Sun, 11/14/2021 - 14:09
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins retain their strong positions against Bitcoin (BTC)?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have restored their lost positions as most of the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 3.32% over the past seven days.

Despite today's price rise, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the rise after setting the new peak at around $68,500. In addition, the buying trading volume has declined, which means that buyers are not as powerful as before.

In this case, one may expect the decline to the nearest support at $60,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,479 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone up slightly over the past week. The growth has constituted 0.71%.

XRP keeps trading in a wide channel with no bearish or bullish signals. Bulls made a false breakout of the resistance at $1.29, having confirmed buyers' weakness.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the drop may continue to the area of the most liquidity around $1.10152.

XRP is trading at $1.1894 at press time.

ADA/USD

Despite gaining 2% over the past seven days, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has decreased by 0.24% since yesterday.

Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to XRP as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. In this case, the more likely price action is continued sideways trading in the range between the support at $1.832 and the zone of the most liquidity around $2.10. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

ADA is trading at $2.042 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

